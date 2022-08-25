School Bus Driver Admits to Child Exploitation Charges, Heads to Federal Prison

A North Texas school bus driver pleads guilty to child exploitation charges and is headed to federal prison after investigators said they found homemade sex videos involving minors on his mobile phone.

According to the Department of Justice, 70-year-old Cooke County bus driver David Wayne Woods will spend the next 135 months (11 1/4 years) in federal prison after admitting to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Prosecutors said agents with Homeland Security Investigations Dallas encountered the Lake Kiowa resident in July 2019 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines.

During a border inspection, investigators conducted an extraction and review of Woods' mobile phone and laptop and determined that he had been communicating with minor females in the Phillippines during a social media app.

"From April 2019 through July 2019, Woods engaged in sexually explicit chats with a female who he knew was a minor," the DOJ said in a statement Thursday. "Woods messaged the child with descriptions of sexually explicit acts that he wanted to perform on her and repeatedly asked the child to take videos and photos of her nude body and to record herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct."

Investigators said Woods offered the child money for the videos and photos and sent wire transfers of small sums of currency when he received the videos and photos.

Prosecutors said Woods met a child at a hotel in the Philippines on July 5, 2019, and that he provided her with cash, chocolates and a mobile phone in exchange for sex acts that he recorded on his phone.

"Woods traveled thousands of miles to victimize children thinking he could not possibly be caught for his deviant crimes," said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. "In all his scheming, he failed to factor in our law enforcement partners at the airport and abroad. Members of the Philippine National Police and HSI agents stationed in the Philippines did an extraordinary job in identifying the minor victims and ensuring Woods would be justly punished for his crimes."

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

