Scattered Showers Possible Wednesday

By Rick Mitchell

A fast-moving and potent storm system will move across North Texas early Wednesday morning and continue during the day Wednesday.

The cold front will arrive first thing Wednesday morning with north winds quickly kicking in for the rest of the day.

The sky will be cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers possible in the morning then additional showers and storms expected again in the afternoon and evening.

No severe weather is expected. It will be a chilly day with temperatures holding in the lower 60s most of the day.

The storm system will quickly clear out of the area on Thursday. With late-April sunshine, temperatures will bounce back up in the mid 70s.

