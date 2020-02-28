everman isd

Scammers Going Door-to-Door, Asking for Cash, Everman ISD Warns

NBC 5 News

Thieves posing as school district employees are canvasing a North Texas neighborhood, asking for money and credit card information.

An Everman Independent School District letter to parents warns of scammers claiming to be in partnership with the district are going door-to-door and calling residents.

The thieves have been reported to ask residents to sign a contract, give a deposit of $200 and charge $100 per month for computers, the district said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DFW Airport 32 mins ago

Homeless Being Turned Away from DFW Airport

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Kidney Transplant Recipient to Run Cowtown Marathon

The scammers say they are employed by "PCA," or "Apollo A La Education," the letter said.

"This is a scam and the individuals are giving false information," the letter read. "The district would never send individuals to your homes requesting credit information or money for computers."

Anyone who encounters the suspects or believes they have been tricked is asked to call police.

This article tagged under:

everman isdscam
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us