Scammers Going Door-to-Door, Asking for Cash, Everman ISD Warns

Thieves posing as school district employees are canvasing a North Texas neighborhood, asking for money and credit card information.

An Everman Independent School District letter to parents warns of scammers claiming to be in partnership with the district are going door-to-door and calling residents.

The thieves have been reported to ask residents to sign a contract, give a deposit of $200 and charge $100 per month for computers, the district said.

The scammers say they are employed by "PCA," or "Apollo A La Education," the letter said.

"This is a scam and the individuals are giving false information," the letter read. "The district would never send individuals to your homes requesting credit information or money for computers."

Anyone who encounters the suspects or believes they have been tricked is asked to call police.