SBA Administrator Visits Dallas, Businesses Continue to Reopen

Small Business Administration Administrator, Jovita Carranza, stopped in Dallas on Friday to meet with small businesses who have taken advantage of federal loans and grants.

Carranza praised the resilience of North Texas small businesses, as well as the efforts of the Trump administration in providing help.

“Because of that, that’s why we were able to realize the return of two million employees and we have over a trillion dollars in the market,” Carranza said.

But in North Texas, many small businesses struggled to get assistance, especially in the early days of the COVID-19 downturn. When asked what she would tell small businesses who were forced to take high-interest loans or went under while waiting on federal help, Carranza said “never give up, an entrepreneurs spirit is, I’m always honored and humbled when I’m speaking in front of small businesses.”

Meanwhile, across North Texas, the next phase in re-opening continued as restaurants expanded their capacity to 75% and some businesses opened their doors for the first time.

“We didn’t want to rush into reopening, we wanted to make sure all of our centers were set up appropriately for social distancing,” Keith Clark, GM of Main Event in Grand Prairie said.

Main Event, which offers games, bowling and entertainment waited until this week to re-open but says they are now optimistic business will return.

“We really wanted to make sure we had the right environment for our guests to come out and have a great time,” Clark said.