‘Save Afghanistan' Protest Planned for Saturday in Dallas

Nearly a week into the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, new images emerged of desperation and danger around Kabul's airport as evacuation efforts continue.

“It’s very numbing to watch,” said Diana Neak, a Grand Prairie resident.

Neak works with the organization Afghan Unity DFW, and has family in Kabul.

Since the Taliban seized control, Neak says her aunt and female cousins haven't worked or attended school, and that relatives are destroying hard copies of important documents.

“So they’re burning any kind of document that shows that they work for the U.S. or any other foreign entity, anything that could possibly put their lives at risk,” Neak said.

Contrasting with chaos seen in the streets, Friday President Biden painted a more upbeat picture and made a pledge.

“Let me be clear, any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” he said, extending that to Afghan citizens who worked with the American military.

"Yes. Yes, we are making the same commitment,” President Biden said.

“What he’s saying and what is happening on the ground is miles apart,” Neak said.

Neak told NBC 5 her cousin in Afghanistan, who worked as a linguist with US Forces, has been cleared to leave but can't safely get to the airport.

“It really makes you feel like hopeless, helpless, there’s no other option left for the people that live there,” Neak said.

Neak said a protest is planned for Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Belo Garden in Dallas to, among other things, demand safe passage to the Kabul airport.

Friday night, dozens attended a virtual prayer vigil for people affected by the crisis.

It was hosted by Gateway of Grace church in Dallas which serves traditional Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of refugee families each year.

It’s one of many groups ready and willing to welcome Afghans as soon as possible.

Refugee Services of Texas says 47 Afghans, or 18 families resettled in Dallas from August 1-17.

More than 300 people are expected in Texas in the coming weeks.