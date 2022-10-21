Saturday's Powerball Jackpot Grows to $580 Million

The jackpot for Saturday night's Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $580 million.

The Powerball jackpot has a cash value of $278.2 million. If there is no winner Saturday, the jackpot will roll over for a 35th time and Monday's grand prize is expected to be about $610 million.

Saturday's drawing is the largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs since it reached an estimated $632.6 million on Jan. 5.

"Powerball sales in Texas have increased over the last few days as excitement builds for this growing jackpot prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "The current Powerball jackpot is the game's largest prize up for grabs since January. We know Texans will be dreaming about what they will do if they win that prize this weekend. While we're keeping our fingers crossed that this Powerball jackpot is won by a Texas Lottery player, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 an Austin trust claimed their third of a $564.1 million jackpot.

So far in 2022, 14 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been won by Texas Lottery players, including three during the current jackpot run. Within the last week, a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $1 million for the Oct. 15 drawing. Before that, a Manvel resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on Aug. 27 and a New Braunfels resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on Sept. 12.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT -- ticket sales close at 9 p.m. on the night of a drawing.

There are two other lottery drawings over the weekend. Mega Millions currently has a $30 million jackpot up for grabs on Friday night while numbers will be drawn for the Texas Lottery's $8.5 million jackpot on Saturday night.