Severe weather that moved through North Texas on Saturday killed a man, injured his family, and caused widespread damage across Ellis County. Strong winds flipped over RVs and semi-trucks and damaged homes and businesses across the area.

Monday morning in Ennis, Waxahachie, Maypearl and other surrounding cities, property owners began the process of cleaning up.

“There was a bright light, a loud boom and the house just started shaking," said Tamonya Chambers as she recalled the storm that damaged her home in Grand Valley Ranch in Waxahachie.

The strong winds tore down the brick fence surrounding both her and her neighbors' homes, their wooden fences, tore up their roofs, broke glass and possibly shifted her home.

"At first the adjuster thought it was a microburst, but then once he got on the roof and looked at the brick damage, the fence damage, roof damage, he was saying it had to be a tornado that came in, traveled right through this path. At this point, we don't have a definite explanation as to what happened," explained Chambers.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if the storm produced tornados in the region on Saturday.

Chambers said she's overwhelmed with all the repairs and navigating the process knowing that it could take months. Because of all the insulation, dust, and broken glass, she and her family might have to stay elsewhere for the time being.

The wind also blew in her garage door, trapping in her car.

"All I can think about is just being thankful, just to see how strong it (the storm) was," said Chambers about the safety of her husband and son who were also inside the home at the time.

Across town, Danny Luther and Jerri Curry spent the day cleaning up their backyard.

"It was very scary," recalled Jerri Curry about the storm. "You could feel the wind coming and then the hail came and it was just deafening, you couldn’t hear anything, that was outside here.”

They both said they didn't realize the damage to the backyard at the time.

"We didn’t even look in the backyard before we went to work, didn’t have any idea, 12-hour shift, come back and, that’s what we see," said Danny Luther as he pointed to downed fences, blown over furniture and a large tree rooted up from the ground.

"It could have been a lot worse if it would have fallen just a little further that way, that house would have taken the brunt of it," said Luther about his neighbor's home that had minor roof damage from the large tree falling over.

In Maypearl, NBC 5 spoke with farmer Zach Zoll, who was woken up Saturday morning to strong winds and hail - and calls from neighbors that the roof had blown off his building near downtown.

"The winds just kicked up and blew everything, blew the roof off," said Zoll. "Tree’s uprooted."

Multiple businesses near the center of Maypearl suffered significant damage from the storms.

"The bank roof, they lost some of it," said Zoll. "The tire shop, it’s completely gone, they can’t rebuild or anything."

Zoll says minutes after the storms passed, friends and neighbors filled the street in downtown Maypearl to help those in need.

It’s a community he’ll lean on in the long recovery ahead.

"Our town’s pretty strong, they take care of each other," said Zoll.

Experts remind homeowners and businesses to be careful of pop-up contractors that could potentially lead to a scams.