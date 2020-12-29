Sansom Park Fire Crews Work to Put Out Brush Fire in Fort Worth

Fire crews in Fort Worth have successfully put out a brush fire that started on Monday night.

The Sansom Park Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire at 2200 Andover Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a large pile of brush on fire just a short distance behind several residences.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshall was requested at the scene due to the apparent suspicious nature of the fire.

Crews worked to put out the fire for several hours, using dozers and other heavy equipment to prevent a rekindle.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Tarrant County Fire Marshall's Office.

No additional information is available at this time.