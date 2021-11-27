Sanger Police Seize $10,000 Cash, More Than 20 Grams of Methamphetamine

Sanger police have announced that an investigation last year led to the seizure of thousands of dollars and more than 20 grams of methamphetamine.

According to police, in early November 2020, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local restaurant.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a woman in the restroom with a large amount of cash strewn about the bathroom floor along with methamphetamine and prescription pills.

During the investigation, officers located a second suspect in a vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, police said.

According to police, officers also saw several items of contraband in plain view inside of the vehicle.

Police said when officers conducted a probable cause search, a large amount of methamphetamine and an additional large sum of cash was found in the vehicle and on the second suspect.

In all, nearly $10,000 in cash and more than 20 grams of methamphetamine were recovered, police said.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office jail for booking.

Police said due to the criminal charges that were filed, the total amount of money was seized and put before the Denton County Courts. After just over a year of court procedures, the total amount was distributed to the Sanger Police Department.