Sanctuary for Senior Horses to Hold ‘Spring Fling' Fundraiser

When people retire they sometimes go fishing, play golf, or move somewhere warm. When horses retire, the options are more limited. That's why Golden Reward Sanctuary in Weatherford opened in 2019.

"It's a retirement home for senior horses at risk or in need," Golden Reward Sanctuary President and Founder Melissa Hadley said. "A number of them, especially the ones who have a physical ailment, would end up at the sale barns and unfortunately the horses that have something wrong with them or are older will go to kill barns and they'll go to Mexico for slaughter."

At Golden Reward Sanctuary, horses get to live out their golden years loved and cared for.

"If you don't try, you can't make a difference," Hadley said. "We make a difference for the 26 horses that are here, for the 11 that he helped find other homes, and for the five that we lost. They had a good life, you know, until they passed. So it does make a difference."

The 26 horses on the sanctuary are cared for by volunteers and donations. Twelve of the horses still need sponsors to help pay for food and upkeep.

"It's nice when they come up and they're hurting and they walk away feeling better," farrier Brent Timmons said tending to the hooves of Smoothie, a horse with a neurological condition called stringhalt that isn't painful for the horse, but causes it to lift a back leg high off the ground while walking. "Gives you a good feeling."

Volunteers and sponsors spend time with the senior and injured horses grooming, training, and riding those who can still ride.

"There's a bond that you can have with them when you can find, like, the one," Hadley said watching volunteer and board member Courtney Braddock showing off Raie, the horse she sponsors, and their tricks. "Oh, Raie," Braddock said giving the horse a kiss after knocking over a cone on command. "You're so good!"

Golden Reward Sanctuary is hoping to expand its pasture. On March 25 there is a 'Spring Fling' fundraiser to raise funds for the new fencing and to recruit horse sponsors. For more information click here.