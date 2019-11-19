San Antonio Man Fatally Shot in the Neck

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck on Tuesday morning in San Antonio

By Hannah Jones

A man sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the neck in San Antonio Tuesday morning.

According to San Antonio police, officers responded to a shooting at 8000 Westshire Drive at about 3 a.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they located a hispanic male in his mid 20's with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police say.

San Antonio police say they are receiving conflicting stories from witnesses regarding the incident and do not have information about a suspect at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate. 

