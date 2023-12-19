Sam's Club to reopen tornado-damaged Grapevine store

Sam’s Club plans to return to Grapevine late next year.

The 150,000-square-foot warehouse club has been closed since Dec. 14, 2022, when it was severely damaged by tornados that ripped through Grapevine and destroyed several businesses and homes.

The store at 1701 W. State Highway114 will reopen in late 2024, said Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer at Sam’s Club.

“They want us back,” he said. “We’ve had overwhelming support from the community. We received postcards, letters, emails, and I spoke with several people myself.”

Former customers of the club have been shopping at one of the other 25 Sam’s Clubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, like when traveling to and from work, for example, he said. “But it became clear that they valued and appreciated having Sam’s Club in their community.”

The original store opened in October 2003. The rebuilt location will have 200 to 210 employees or about 35% more than had worked there before the storm. Those job openings will be filled three to six months before the newly rebuilt Sam’s opens.

The store will have the latest bright blue exterior and a better-located curbside pickup area, which is a growing slice of the business. In the most recent quarter reported last month, Sam’s Club’s online sales increased 16% from a year ago.

