Sampson Park Officer Shot, Critically Injured During Training at Elementary School

A Sampson Park police officer was shot during an active shooting training course at a local elementary school.

At 2:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the officer, who remains unidentified at this time, was shot during an active training exercise at David K Sellers Elementary School in Forest Hill, C.W. Spencer, City of Everman Director of Emergency services, said.

She was transported to John Paul Smith Hospital and there is no threat to the immediate public, according to Smith.

The training was held by a third party and police officials from Forest Hill and Sansom Park were in attendance.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing.