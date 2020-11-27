Salvation Army Says 20,000 Angels Still Need to Be Adopted

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is going virtual this year!

There are only four days left to make Christmas happen for thousands of North Texas children.

As shoppers snap up Black Friday deals inside malls, there is a special tree, with angels in need of adoption.

“I was an Angel Tree child as a kid, and I remember that doll I received,” said Major Bethany Hawks, Area Commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Major Hawks said the Angel Tree brings holiday cheer to children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas.

“One of my family traditions with my kids is to adopt an angel, and we make Christmas brighter. I don’t want any child to run down on Christmas morning, and to not have a toy under the tree,” said Hawks.

Seven North Texas malls have “grab and go” tags at their Angel Trees.

You can also ‘adopt’ online, and get a digital Angel tag to print at home.

The Tree helps 50,000 people, but there are 20,000 Angels still waiting.

Hawks is hoping supporters help rescue Christmas for them.

“All of our wallets are a little tighter this year, but we still have something that we can give,” said Hawks.

The Salvation Army has had a shortage of volunteers this year, to help with the program.

They’re hoping shoppers stop by the Angel Tree or adopt an Angel online.

The last day to adopt is Tuesday, December 1.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Angel Tree. You can find all the information on how to adopt here.