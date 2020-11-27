Angel Tree

Salvation Army Says 20,000 Angels Still Need to Be Adopted

The Salvation Army of North Texas is hoping supporters can make Christmas wishes come true

By Yona Gavino

denton county angel tree
NBC 5 News

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is going virtual this year! 

There are only four days left to make Christmas happen for thousands of North Texas children. 

As shoppers snap up Black Friday deals inside malls, there is a special tree, with angels in need of adoption.  

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving 8 mins ago

Deadly Crash Forces Closure of State Highway 183 in Irving

“I was an Angel Tree child as a kid, and I remember that doll I received,” said Major Bethany Hawks, Area Commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas. 

Major Hawks said the Angel Tree brings holiday cheer to children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas. 

“One of my family traditions with my kids is to adopt an angel, and we make Christmas brighter. I don’t want any child to run down on Christmas morning, and to not have a toy under the tree,” said Hawks. 

Seven North Texas malls have “grab and go” tags at their Angel Trees. 

You can also ‘adopt’ online, and get a digital Angel tag to print at home.  

The Tree helps 50,000 people, but there are 20,000 Angels still waiting. 

Hawks is hoping supporters help rescue Christmas for them. 

“All of our wallets are a little tighter this year, but we still have something that we can give,” said Hawks. 

The Salvation Army has had a shortage of volunteers this year, to help with the program. 

They’re hoping shoppers stop by the Angel Tree or adopt an Angel online. 

The last day to adopt is Tuesday, December 1. 

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Angel Tree. You can find all the information on how to adopt here

This article tagged under:

Angel Tree
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us