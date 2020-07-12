Salvation Army Offering Cooling Stations Across Dallas-Fort Worth

The Salvation Army is offering relief from summer heat with cooling stations across North Texas.

The stations will have cold water bottles and access to portable fans or air conditioning as Sunday's heat advisory extends through Monday and temperatures continue to climb toward the triple digits.

Below is a list of the stations.

Dallas

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Cold water bottles, portable fans

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Oak Cliff Community Center

1617 West Jefferson Blvd.

Cold water bottles, portable fans

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center

8341 Elam Road

Cold water bottles, portable fans

Wednesday to Thursday, 1 p.m. — 2 p.m.

Denton

1508 East McKinney St.

Cold water bottles, outdoor misting fans

Hours as-needed

UNT is loaning a cooling fan used by athletes during summer training. This will be set up in a shaded part of facility’s parking lot.

Fort Worth

Mabee Center

1855 East Lancaster Ave.

Cantine, cold water bottles

Hours as-needed

Garland

451 West Avenue Drive

Cold water bottles, access to air-condition

Monday to Friday, 1:30 p.m. — 3 p.m.

Due to social distancing regulations, this location can only serve 2-3 people at a time. Cold water bottles will be offered from an outside cooler to people seeking heat relief if/when the indoor area is at capacity.

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Cold water bottles, portable fans

Wednesday, 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.

Lewisville

206 West Main St.

Cold water bottles, access to air-condition, outdoor misting fans

Hours as-needed

Designating dining hall to provide access to A/C and cold water. Will also offer misting stations outside with access to water. Will distribute portable fans and water offsite via cantina.

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Indoor area, cold water bottles, access to air-condition

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Plano

3528 East 14th St.

Cold water bottles

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Waxahachie

620 Farley St.

Cold water bottles, portable fans

Monday, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

More information about the stations is available on the Salvation Army's website.