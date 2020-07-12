Salvation Army Offering Cooling Stations Across Dallas-Fort Worth

The Salvation Army is offering relief from summer heat with cooling stations across North Texas.
The stations will have cold water bottles and access to portable fans or air conditioning as Sunday's heat advisory extends through Monday and temperatures continue to climb toward the triple digits.
Below is a list of the stations.
Dallas
Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Cold water bottles, portable fans
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Oak Cliff Community Center
1617 West Jefferson Blvd.
Cold water bottles, portable fans
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center
8341 Elam Road
Cold water bottles, portable fans
Wednesday to Thursday, 1 p.m. — 2 p.m.
Denton
1508 East McKinney St.
Cold water bottles, outdoor misting fans
Hours as-needed
UNT is loaning a cooling fan used by athletes during summer training. This will be set up in a shaded part of facility’s parking lot.
Fort Worth
Mabee Center
1855 East Lancaster Ave.
Cantine, cold water bottles
Hours as-needed
Garland
451 West Avenue Drive
Cold water bottles, access to air-condition
Monday to Friday, 1:30 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Due to social distancing regulations, this location can only serve 2-3 people at a time. Cold water bottles will be offered from an outside cooler to people seeking heat relief if/when the indoor area is at capacity.
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Cold water bottles, portable fans
Wednesday, 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Lewisville
206 West Main St.
Cold water bottles, access to air-condition, outdoor misting fans
Hours as-needed
Designating dining hall to provide access to A/C and cold water. Will also offer misting stations outside with access to water. Will distribute portable fans and water offsite via cantina.
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Parkway
Indoor area, cold water bottles, access to air-condition
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Plano
3528 East 14th St.
Cold water bottles
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Waxahachie
620 Farley St.
Cold water bottles, portable fans
Monday, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.
More information about the stations is available on the Salvation Army's website.