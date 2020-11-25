Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, Virtual Gift Drive Aim to Bring a Smile to Senior Citizens

Time is running out to put a smile on the faces of North Texas children, seniors and adults with special needs this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of North Texas Angel Tree program still has thousands of “angels” hoping for a gift under the tree this year.

There are still 20,000 angels in need of adoption.

“It’s a huge concern to us,” said Bethan Hawks, area commander for the Salvation Army of North Texas. “There’s a lot of reasons. Partly, our corporations are telecommuting, so we had some corporations not take angels who normally do.”

You have until December 1 to adopt an angel online, providing a gift for a child, senior or adult with disabilities across DFW.

The deadline to then return your gift is December 5.

Instead of picking an angel from a tree at your local mall, the program has gone virtual this year.

“You can print your own angels at home,” said Hawks. “You can shop and then we will also have a lot of drive-thru drop-off locations.

Assisted living facilities have gone virtual with their gift drives, too.

“COVID has been very challenging, but we’re also being very creative and we’re calling all the ‘elves’ in the community,” said Kendra King, executive director of Duncanville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

The skilled-nursing care facility’s 75 residents made their ‘wish list’ on Amazon, hoping for candy, slippers and perfume.

“The gifts will arrive here. We will disinfect, sanitize and wrap the gifts and the staff will dress up like elves and pass those gifts out to the residents,” said King.

Duncanville’s deadline to purchase a gift is December 11.

Residents like Michael Johnson are grateful for any kind gesture.

“It could be a card, I’d be appreciative,” he said.

To help the Salvation Army of North Texas Angel Tree program, click here.

To help the Duncanville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center's holiday gift drive, click here.