Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Collects Thousands of Gifts for Families

The holiday drive for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program wrapped up Saturday.

Christina Cavalier, with the Salvation Army, said around 30,000 angels were adopted.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“We are thrilled and so grateful to the community for stepping up and helping us give Christmas to children in need,” said Christina Cavalier, senior director of community relations for the Salvation Army of North Texas.

A team of volunteers and Boy Scouts worked together to lighten Santa’s load this year.

“We come from a fairly affluent area in Plano, so it really gives a chance to see how much people are willing to help, and how much of a need there is out there,” Scoutmaster for Troop 181 Joshua McClure said.

Galleria Dallas was one of seven Salvation Army drop-off locations collecting dropped-off Christmas presents for families in need.

“People pull right up, we take the gifts out of their car, and then we have a great team of volunteers with us doing what we call bag and tag the gifts,” Cavalier said.

The Angel Tree inside the mall is part of the Salvation Army’s Forgotten Angels Program to make sure Christmas wishes come true.

“If someone adopts an angel perhaps and they aren’t able to return it for whatever reason we use the gifts that we received from the Forgotten Angel Program to ensure that we are fulfilling the needs and wishes of the children and seniors,” Cavalier said.

The toys that were dropped off get sorted at a warehouse next week to be delivered just in time for Christmas.

NBC 5 is a proud sponsor of the beloved Angel Tree tradition.

The Salvation Army said gifts would be distributed to families starting Dec. 14.