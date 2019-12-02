Salvation Army Angel Tree Program: Thursday Deadline; 6,300 Angels Still Up for Adoption

Time is quickly running out to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree Program.

More than 6,000 angels still need your help this holiday season.

Thursday is the last day to pick out an angel, and Friday is the last day to return the gifts to any Angel Tree located at nine participating shopping malls across DFW.

The angels still adorn the Angel Tree located inside North East Mall in Hurst, and the Salvation Arm is running out of time to make holiday wishes come true.

As of Monday, more than 6,300 angels were still in need of adoption across Dallas-Fort Worth, but North Texans are answering the call to help.

Yamil Salgado bought shoes, toys, jackets, pants and socks for two children he doesn't know.

The Fort Worth man is stepping up again this year because he said he has plenty to be thankful for.

"I have two kids and I'm very grateful that they have health and you know, financially we are OK," he said, becoming emotional. "There's a lot of kids that don't have nothing, maybe don't have their mother or father, but they deserve to have a great Christmas."

Although the Salvation Army of DFW's campaign began earlier this year given that there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the nonprofit doesn't think they'll make up for the lost days because people weren't shopping as much earlier.

Even if they stay on pace, the Salvation Army said it feared it could end up 2,000 angels short.

The vast majority of angels are for children. However, there are locations with angels for senior citizens and special needs North Texans hoping their holiday wishes come true.

Sandra Penny of Grapevine dropped off one load of gifts for children and picked out another angel -- this one for a senior citizen.

"I think it's important to always help with the children and the elders, there's a lot of elders that need to be picked out so please if you can, it always feels good to give back," she said.

She was surprised to know there were so many angels left to pick from.

"Yeah, especially in this economy, we're doing so great," she said. "So get out! Come pick out your angel!"

Many North Texans are paying it forward and getting something priceless in return.

"The feeling is very rewarding," Salgado said. "You feel great. Do it. It's very important."