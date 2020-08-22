Salon Owner Shelley Luther Announces Run For Texas Senate Seat

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who made national headlines by reopening her shop during the pandemic in defiance of business closure orders by Gov. Greg Abbott, announced Saturday that she is running for Texas Senate District 30.

Luther’s announcement comes after Republican activists elected Pat Fallon to replace Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as the GOP nominee for Texas’ congressional District 4.

If Fallon wins, as is widely expected, he would be ineligible to be a state senator once sworn into Congress, creating an opening for the seat in Austin.

