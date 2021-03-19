‘Salmon Chaos' in Taiwan as People Change Their Names to Get Free Sushi

What's in a name? For Ma Jeng Shiuan, a university student in Taiwan, the answer was an opportunity for some fishy business.

The 22-year-old said he officially changed his name to "Ma Jeng Shiuan Bao Zheng Gui Yu" for a few days this week, adding the words "dancing salmon" in a bid to get free sushi following a promotional offer at a national restaurant chain.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The temporary deal from "Taiwan Sushiro" offered free all-you-can-eat sushi to anyone with "gui yu" — the Chinese characters for salmon — in their name.

The promotion prompted an unexpected craze that was dubbed "salmon chaos" on social media and by local news outlets.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com