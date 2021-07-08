Saginaw Police Searching for Suspects in Home Invasion Shooting

Police are searching for three men in connection with a home invasion in Saginaw on Wednesday.

According to Saginaw police, officers responded to a call regarding an armed home invasion in the 600 block of Redwing Drive at approximately 9:39 p.m.

Police said three men reportedly entered the house with handguns and threatened some of the residents.

When officers arrived and attempted to check on the safety of those inside, one or more of the suspects opened fire on the officers, shooting several rounds through the door, police said.

According to police, the officers took cover and did not return fire.

The three suspects left the residence and fled on foot through a wooded area near an adjacent field.

The Fort Worth Police Department and Tarrant County officials assisted in a search of the area but none of the suspects could be located.

No residents or officers were injured during the incident, police said.

Police said investigators believe the suspects are still in the Saginaw area and do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

According to police, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.