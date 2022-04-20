Safety Concerns Prompt Dallas ISD to Consider Later Start Time for Elementary Schools

Dallas ISD officials are considering changing elementary school start times and are asking for feedback from parents.

The district said the current elementary start time is 7:45 a.m., meaning students who ride the bus are often out at a bus stop as early as 6:15 a.m.

That early time has sparked some concerns of young children being outside that early, sometimes in the dark.

A survey, launched by the district asks parents and faculty to choose between two proposed bell schedules.

8:00 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

8:20 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.

You can let your voice be heard in the survey by clicking here.

Responses from the survey will help district leaders decide how to move forward during next school year.