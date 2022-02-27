sachse

Sachse Police Investigating Discovery of Human Remains

Sachse police are investigating the discovery of human remains found on Saturday, police said.

According to the Sachse Police Department, officers were dispatched to a creek area in the 4500 block of Merritt Road about the discovery of possible human remains.

Police said at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the property owner who led them to the creek area where the remains had been located.

According to police, the remains had been discovered by a contracting crew during general land maintenance and clearing on behalf of the landowner.

Officers discovered what appeared to be partial skeletal human remains which were secured and turned over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for examination and identification, police said.

The police department along with other law enforcement resources are searching the area in an attempt to locate additional remains of this individual.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

