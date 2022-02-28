Coppell

S. Belt Line Road Lane Closures, Diverted Traffic to Impact Drivers

NBC 5 News

Major traffic issues will impact drivers on S. Belt Line Road beginning this week in Coppell.

In the last few weeks, more activity, lane closures and traffic on the northbound side of S. Belt Line Road have impacted drivers.

On Monday, traffic was reduced to one lane on both the north and southbound sides of the roadway while crews stripe the new lane configuration.

On Tuesday, March 1, crews will divert all traffic to the northbound lanes, allowing for one lane in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic.

The southbound lanes will be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the construction zone.

Construction is expected to impact the area from Southwestern Boulevard to IH-635 for the next 15 months.

