A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday.

The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive.

A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV driver lost control and hit the wall.

Several lanes on the bridge over Lake Worth were closed as a crane was brought in to upright the RV.

Heavy Duty Wrecker now on scene #LakeWorth: NB West Loop 820 @ the Lake Worth bridge a collision that involves an overturned RV & fuel spill is blocking 3 right lanes - plan on an extra 23 minutes to get through this traffic snarl #DFWTraffic #KRLDTRAFFIC #1080KRLD @KRLD #TXDOT https://t.co/43zCvDozNw pic.twitter.com/lOf0JOPe4D — KRLD Traffic (@krldtraffic) June 25, 2022

Fortunately, no one was hurt.