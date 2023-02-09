Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans

Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes.



The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022.

Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before she pulled into Serenity Veterans Village in Palmer in January.

"With a veteran mentality, we can adapt and overcome. I mean, we've slept outside underneath the stars, you know, for x amount of years of being in the military, you, you know, anywhere, anywhere you can sleep," Tubbs said.

But after staying at truck stops, she was relieved the VA referred her to Serenity, where she could move inside an 8 by 8 cube with a heater and bunk beds and have access to a community space and bathroom.

"It's just a perfect fit. For me. That's all I need right there," Tubbs said.

Since 2017 founder Lauren Andrade has worked to turn Serenity Veterans Village into a place where unsheltered veterans could find warmth and one another.

Right now the group offers space at a house in Waxahachie, a tiny home in Ellis County, 2 RVS and they're building a group of cubes. As of January 2023, they could house up to 17 people. But Andrade says there's a waiting list of 20 more.

Andrade says they cost about $1,800 to build and she's hoping to put 18 on the property. Contractor and veteran Jason Sturgis stepped up to help.

He works with nonprofits across the area and knows there's a growing need to house unsheltered veterans. He brought out a crew from Sturgis Enterprises to donate free labor.

"It's a problem in every rural area in the United States, you know. So to be able to be out here, and to, given what we're finding in Palmer, in outskirts like Alvarado, you'll find, that's where they're starting to have these veteran villages, and tiny house organizations, to where, you do have those outskirt areas because that's where majority of the veterans, if they're trying to be withdrawn and reclusive, they're not going to be in the middle of the city, they're going to be in the outskirts," said Sturgis.

When Serenity is full, Andrade says the only option is to point veterans toward a homeless encampment alongside the highway.

A property owner who allows people to be in tents on his land told NBC 5, they are helping 14 men right now and are at capacity. And without some financial assistance, he's not sure he'll be able to continue paying electrical bills.

Andrade says they're doing the best with what they have at Serenity. They're turning their former thrift store into a common living area for residents and putting in a kitchen and another bathroom

She's grateful to Sturgis and other businesses including Btx construction for installing electrical wiring and all the local stores that allow them to set up their table and raise money out front.

She says those donations have helped vets find shelter and the stability they need to step into a brighter future.

"Those that are moving up are getting their credit back or getting cars or getting approved for the VA home loans, to be able to get a house to build and get back into society," said Christopher Runge, Chief Marketing Officer for Serenity Veterans Village.

That's what Tubbs is hoping to find at Serenity. A safe place to get back on her feet.

"Getting a job, save up my money," she said.

As of Feb. 9, Serenity had finished its third cube, and crews were working to build more and hoping to attract more partners to join them. You can learn more about their work here.