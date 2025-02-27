Run club helps men in drug, alcohol rehabilitation program reach for goals

Once a week, runners in the Men of Nehemiah run club gather together to stretch, pray and run.

"It started with me training for a half-marathon," Men of Nehemiah Biblical Director Rand Carlson said. "When I started doing it, I couldn't even run a mile!"

The run club is optional. About 18 men are part of the club. Many of them have never gone for a run before they started running at Men of Nehemiah. They all have different motivations for running, but one thing in common.

"We spent so many years in substance abuse and in that lifestyle, its like; when we get sober, well, what do we do now," Carlson said.

Men of Nehemiah is a 9-month faith-based intensive rehabilitation program.

"I didn't have anywhere else to turn, so when you kinda have nothing and no one, this is where you end up," Brandon Kuhnlein said.

While running isn't an official part of the rehab program at Men of Nehemiah, it is therapy for the men who hit the pavement together each week. The men are training for the upcoming Run4Bibles races at Cedar Ridge Preserve on March 1.

"At first when I started running, I felt like I couldn't really do it because I never ran for a long period of time without stopping," Perry Smith said. "So when I actually started to do it, it made me feel like, ah, that I could do anything. I can accomplish things!"

"It teaches us as addicts we typically associate doing fun stuff with whatever our drug of choice was," Kuhnlein said. "So this is a good way for us to remember that we can still enjoy ourselves in the world."

In addition to the health benefits, through running, the men are finding out what it's like to set and achieve goals.

"Every step is getting me closer to where I want to be," Kuhnlein said. "So I think about that a lot."

"It's been enlightening! This is probably the most growing I've ever done in my entire life," Smith said. "I feel like ok, I can do this, I can do other things too that I don't think is possible."