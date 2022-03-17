Royse City Officials Investigating Two Fires, One Death

The Royse City Fire and Police Departments are investigating two house fires that left a 19-year-old male dead Thursday, officials announced.

Royse City police received a call Thursday afternoon of a male who entered the home of a family member on the 700 block of Valley Court with a firearm and a can of gasoline who then ordered the resident to leave the house.

As officers arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and large flames erupted from inside the house.

At 4:25 p.m., Rockwall dispatch received a call of a second house fire on the 500 block of Janette Court in Royse City. Fire officials from Royse City, Fate, Heath, Rockwall and McLendon-Chisolm responded to both locations and the fires were contained. Both structures sustained significant damage.

A deceased body that is believed to be that of a 19-year-old male was discovered at the Valley Court residence. Based on evidence from the scene, the deceased male is believed to have intentionally set fire to both homes before taking his own life, officials said.

The residents at both homes are related.

The joint investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.