Royce West Officially on Ballot for U.S. Senate Primary

Longtime Texas State Sen. Royce West says it's official -- he wants to be on the ballot challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn for his seat in Washington next November.

West, who was first elected to the state legislature in 1992, said Friday he'd filed all the necessary paperwork to be on the primary ballot on Super Tuesday.

"It's official! I will be on the ballot for U.S. Senate in Texas and now the real work begins -- now is when we really dig in deep and fight for the soul of our country, and our great state. Now is when we must stand up and reject the radical far-right policies of Donald Trump and John Cornyn," West said in a prepared statement.

Royce joins a crowded field of 11 Democratic challengers including MJ Hegar, of Round Rock, U.S. Rep. Chris Bell, of Houston, organizer Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Houston City Council Amanda Edwards.

"I have been so humbled to meet all of our incredible supporters across Texas and hear your stories. It's been your drive and passion that convinces me that we will succeed. That together, we will flip Texas for the first time in over two decades -- 2020 is our time," West said.

According to the Federal Election Commission, as of Sept. 30 West has about $375,000 on hand; Hegar has $890,000; Edwards $337,000; Bell $112,000 and Ramirez $225,000.

Dwayne Bradley Stovall and Plano businessman Mark Yancey will challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the 2020 Republican primary. Cornyn, who was elected in 2002, has about $11 million cash on hand the FEC said. Spencer has $250 while Stovall has about $12,000.

The primary elections are on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The primary winners will face on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.