The Rowlett resident won a $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner was playing the Texas Lottery's 500X Loteria Spectacular.

The cash prize was the third of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed so far.

Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in prize money with overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.