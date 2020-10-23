Rowlett Police Chase Ends With Stolen Truck Catching Fire, Killing Teenager

A teenager is dead after a police chase from Rowlett to Rockwall on Friday, police say.

According to the Rowlett Police Department, an officer saw a white Ford F250 traveling eastbound on Interstate Highway 30 shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said the vehicle's taillights were not illuminated, but its high beams were flashing on and off.

The officer believed that the vehicle was displaying a theft alarm and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the vehicle did not stop and fled into the City of Rockwall.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway in the 3100 block of Ridge Road, crashed through a fence, and landed in the back yard of a residence in the Chandler's Landing community before becoming engulfed in flames.

The Rockwall Fire Department responded to the scene and used multiple fire extinguishers to control the blaze, police said.

According to police, the passenger inside the vehicle, a 16-year-old female, was able to escape the crash.

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old female, was killed during the crash after becoming trapped inside wreckage.

During the investigation into the incident, officers learned that the truck had been stolen earlier in the night from a residence in Rowlett, police said.

According to police, the registered owner of the Ford F250 reported his vehicle stolen to Rowlett Police Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.