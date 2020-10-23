Rowlett

Rowlett Police Chase Ends With Stolen Truck Catching Fire, Killing Teenager

The teenage passenger inside the Ford F250 escaped the blaze, but the driver was trapped inside the wreckage

By Hannah Jones

Rowlett police car
NBC 5 News

A teenager is dead after a police chase from Rowlett to Rockwall on Friday, police say.

According to the Rowlett Police Department, an officer saw a white Ford F250 traveling eastbound on Interstate Highway 30 shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said the vehicle's taillights were not illuminated, but its high beams were flashing on and off.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 22

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

This Is Us 2 hours ago

‘This Is Us' Actress Chrissy Metz Talks to NBC 5

The officer believed that the vehicle was displaying a theft alarm and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the vehicle did not stop and fled into the City of Rockwall.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway in the 3100 block of Ridge Road, crashed through a fence, and landed in the back yard of a residence in the Chandler's Landing community before becoming engulfed in flames.

The Rockwall Fire Department responded to the scene and used multiple fire extinguishers to control the blaze, police said.

According to police, the passenger inside the vehicle, a 16-year-old female, was able to escape the crash. 

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old female, was killed during the crash after becoming trapped inside wreckage.

During the investigation into the incident, officers learned that the truck had been stolen earlier in the night from a residence in Rowlett, police said.

According to police, the registered owner of the Ford F250 reported his vehicle stolen to Rowlett Police Department.  

Police said the investigation is ongoing.  

This article tagged under:

RowlettRockwallpolice chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us