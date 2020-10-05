Carrollton

Rowlett Man Faces Murder Charge in Death of His Daughter's Mother

Andrew Charles Beard, 33.
Carrollton Police Department

A Rowlett man faces a murder charge after police say he shot and stabbed the mother of his daughter Friday in Carrollton.

Officers arrested Andrew Charles Beard, 33, Monday after they obtained an arrest warrant, Carrollton police said.

Police said Beard shot and repeatedly stabbed the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, identified as 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, when she arrived at work in the 1100 bock of MacArthur Drive in Carrollton just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Beard and Burkett were recently involved in a custody battle, police said.

The 1-year-old was not harmed and was in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services, police said.

Beard was held Monday at the Carrollton City Jail.

