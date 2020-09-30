Rowlett High School Cancels Varsity Football Games Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

Rowlett High School's varsity football games have been canceled through Oct. 9 after a football player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Garland Independent School District, other team members will quarantine for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

The Oct. 9 game against Sachse High School will be rescheduled, Garland ISD said.

Garland ISD said the families of quarantined players have been notified and given resources to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The school district has partnered with the Garland Health Department to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and the community, Garland ISD said.

All Garland ISD students, staff, and families can also receive free COVID-19 testing at Ayman Care.