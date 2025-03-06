Rowlett officer recovering after being hit by suspected drunken driver early Thursday

A Rowlett police officer is home recovering after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Thursday morning.

Rowleet police said officer Isaac Gorskikh was in his patrol car assisting another department with traffic control along Interstate 30 between Dalrock and Horizon roads when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Despite the significant impact and his own unsteadiness from the accident, Officer Gorskikh’s first responder instincts immediately took over," Rowlett police said. "He exited his patrol vehicle and approached the suspect’s car, noticing it was catching fire."

Police said Gorskikh yelled to the driver, "Hey, your vehicle is on fire, get out of your vehicle," but he noticed the driver was unresponsive. Police said Gorskikh then broke through the driver's side window with his bare hands, pulled the driver from the burning vehicle and moved him to a safe location behind barricades.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Only after ensuring the suspect was out of danger did Officer Gorskikh begin to feel the full extent of his own injuries," the department said.

Gorskikh and the driver were both hospitalized. Gorskikh was discharged Thursday morning. The driver remains hospitalized and is in custody for intoxication assault.