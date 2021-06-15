Rowlett Divided Over Pride Month Declaration, Rainbow Lights on Water Tower

Rowlett’s city council chamber overflowed Tuesday as supporters of the LGBTQ community and faith leaders faced off over whether the city’s water tower should be illuminated in rainbow colors in celebration of Pride Month.

It started when Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian issued a proclamation at the beginning of June to declare Pride Month and light the water tower.

But some council members, faith leaders and citizens later asked that the proclamation be rescinded, saying it was made without the full council’s approval and did not represent the community.

“That does not speak for me and many, many others. We’re not wanting to hate anyone. We’re just wanting to strongly disagree with that lifestyle choice," Cornerstone Church lead pastor Brian Hiatt said. "We’re here just to stand up and say, we’re better than this as a community and that we want our voice heard as well."

But those opposed to the move were met by a strong group of supporters for the mayor’s proclamation, which was made at the request of the city’s diversity committee.

“It made me feel like mine and our existence isn’t valid and we aren’t worthy. And I will be speaking today and I will be making sure that everybody in our community knows we’re valid of space in this community and we’re valid of space in this world,” Rowlett resident Myranda Congi said.

Tuesday’s meeting ran hours with dozens of people wanting to share their opinion.

The council won't make a decision regarding the matter until its next meeting.