Rounds of Rain Expected Through the Weekend Across North Texas

An active weather pattern is setting up across North Texas as we head toward the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

The highest rain chances will be Friday through Sunday. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely on those days. If you have outdoor plans for graduation or Mother's Day, you should have a backup plan just in case.

A few strong storms are possible each day, but the overall severe weather threat remains low as shear levels will stay limited.

While most of the upcoming rain will be beneficial, it could be too much of a good thing. Flooding will be a growing concern late week into the weekend as several inches of rain will be possible. Make sure you are staying weather aware and always remember: turn around, don't drown.

A cold front will move into North Texas late Sunday and move through the rest of the region during the first half of Monday. As this front moves through the area, rain chances will finally be pushed out of the area. Drier weather will finally return by Tuesday of next week.