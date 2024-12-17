Roope Hintz had his first two-goal game of the season and Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots as the Dallas Stars beat the surging Washington Capitals 3-1 on Monday night.

Rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel also scored for Dallas, his second goal in three NHL games.

Ryan Strome scored in the first period for the Capitals, who had a franchise-record 10-game road winning streak snapped.

Dallas is 13-3-0 at American Airlines Center, the best home points percentage (.813) in the NHL. Washington went in best in the league in both overall record (21-6-2) and road mark (12-2-0).

Oettinger has 16 wins, second-most in the NHL. He won a battle of goaltenders who attended the same high school (Lakeville North, Min.) and share the same birthdate (Dec. 18). Charlie Lindgren, who made 21 saves, will turn 31 on Wednesday, Oettinger will be 26.

Hintz tied the score 1-1 with a second-period power-play goal and provided an insurance goal with 5:02 left in the third. He’s tied for the club lead with 13 goals.

Jason Robertson had two assists.