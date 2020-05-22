Roof Partially Collapses at Trophy Club Daycare, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after the roof at a daycare in Trophy Club partially collapsed Friday afternoon.

The view from Texas Skyranger showed half of the gable roof over the Xplor Daycare at 50 Village Trail sunken inward along the ridge beam.

Students and staff were inside when the roof collapsed, but Trophy Club police said everyone was safe and accounted for and that parents are being contacted for pick up.

It is not clear what caused the section of roof to fail and collapse into the building.

NBC 5 News

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information. Refresh the page often for the very latest.