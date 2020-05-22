Trophy Club

Roof Partially Collapses at Trophy Club Daycare, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after the roof at a daycare in Trophy Club partially collapsed Friday afternoon.

The view from Texas Skyranger showed half of the gable roof over the Xplor Daycare at 50 Village Trail sunken inward along the ridge beam.

Students and staff were inside when the roof collapsed, but Trophy Club police said everyone was safe and accounted for and that parents are being contacted for pick up.

It is not clear what caused the section of roof to fail and collapse into the building.

roof collapse
NBC 5 News

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information. Refresh the page often for the very latest.

This article tagged under:

Trophy Club
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us