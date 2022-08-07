Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Asks for Volunteers Amid 75% Occupancy Increase

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas serves as a home away from home for sick kids needing medical treatment, but now, it’s finding itself in unfamiliar territory - desperately needing volunteers to step up.

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock said occupancy is up 75% percent since the pandemic started, and the Ronald McDonald House is now serving over sixty families.

She thinks one thing keeping volunteers away is the strict vaccine and mask requirements in place to keep kids and their families protected.

Volunteers are crucial to the house’s mission. They host activities for kids and families, help with special events, and help cook hot meals.

Volunteers were suspended for a year and a half because of the pandemic.

The Ronald McDonald House is still operating below 50% of volunteers right now - meaning it’s short about 20 volunteers a day.

“We have never really had to really search for volunteers or groups," said Jill Cumnock, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. "As a matter of fact, pre-COVID-19, there was usually a 4-6 month wait for groups to come in to cook a meal because it’s such a popular fun activity. So to now have to say, ok, we have openings, this is something new for us."

If you work for a company or organization interested in getting involved, or want to volunteer your time, you can learn more here: https://rmhdallas.org/get-involved/volunteer/