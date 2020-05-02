Roger Horchow, Whose Talents and Tastes Made Him a Broadway and Retail Legend, Dies

Roger Horchow, whose eclectic talents and tastes fueled his desire to launch a luxury mail-order catalog he later sold to Neiman Marcus, and who produced a string of Broadway musicals, which won him two Tony awards, died Saturday of cancer. He was 91.

Friends praised Horchow for being a gentleman, for displaying a rare blend of order, control and kindness, and for a calm and measured persona that made him both an astute businessman and a board member of hospitals, theaters and museums.

“I never thought I would create a catalog. It was just an idea I had, and I went with it,” Horchow said in a 2017 interview with The Dallas Morning News. “I never thought I’d be a producer. But once I did, I went for broke. I didn’t skimp. I didn’t want to look back and say it would have worked if only I had done this or that. My belief is that in life you stumble into things, but once you do, you do everything you can to make it work.”

