Dallasnews.com

Roger Horchow, Whose Talents and Tastes Made Him a Broadway and Retail Legend, Dies

By Michael Granberry | The Dallas Morning News

Roger Horchow attends 2012 New York Stage And Film Winter Gala at The Plaza Hotel on December 9, 2012 in New York City.
John Lamparski/WireImage

Roger Horchow, whose eclectic talents and tastes fueled his desire to launch a luxury mail-order catalog he later sold to Neiman Marcus, and who produced a string of Broadway musicals, which won him two Tony awards, died Saturday of cancer. He was 91.

Friends praised Horchow for being a gentleman, for displaying a rare blend of order, control and kindness, and for a calm and measured persona that made him both an astute businessman and a board member of hospitals, theaters and museums.

“I never thought I would create a catalog. It was just an idea I had, and I went with it,” Horchow said in a 2017 interview with The Dallas Morning News. “I never thought I’d be a producer. But once I did, I went for broke. I didn’t skimp. I didn’t want to look back and say it would have worked if only I had done this or that. My belief is that in life you stumble into things, but once you do, you do everything you can to make it work.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 29

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright Dnews - Dallas News

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us