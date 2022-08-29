Roe v. Wade Decision Playing Role in Midterm Elections

The party that holds the White House traditionally loses seats in midterm elections.

Former Dallas ISD School Board President Miguel Solis, a democrat, says redistricting could be a factor in Texas elections this November.

“Redistricting has created a scenario for us in Texas and across the United States, but particularly in Texas, where gerrymandering has really hyper-partisanized district by district,” said former Dallas ISD School Board President, Miguel Solis.

The landmark Roe v. Wade has increased democratic enthusiasm, according to Solis. He says Democrats are spending millions on national television ads on abortion and expects to see them here.

“We are starting to see that here in the state of Texas with campaigns like Beto O'Rourke's,” added Solis.

Republican strategist Vinny Minchillo acknowledges the enthusiasm stemming from Roe v. Wade, in a year when Republicans hope to make big gains.

“It may not affect any congressional races in Texas. Those are pretty much set by redistricting and those are pretty much done deals. But you can see the Lieutenant Governor has kind of stepped up his efforts, and the Governor has stepped up his efforts to fend off some strong democratic challengers. So it could affect those races,” said Vinny Minchillo of Glass House Strategies.

But as for the U.S. House overall?

“I am still confident that Republicans are going to win the house. I think it is going to be a closer margin,” added Minchillo

The U.S Senate is currently a 50/50 split, with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Labor Day is a week away. Campaigns now head into high gear, with the election about 2 months away.