Rockwall Sheriff's Posse Horse Euthanized After Accident

A horse that was a part of the Rockwall County Sheriff's Posse was euthanized Wednesday after being hit by a car during a freak accident.

Department officials said the horse, named Rocky, and Posse member Jayne O'Reilly were headed to the starting location of the Rockwall-Heath Homecoming Parade Wednesday afternoon when a bridle malfunction occurred, which spooked Rocky.

O'Reilly was able to dismount and tried to calm Rocky down, but the horse started running across the road and into oncoming traffic where he was hit by a truck.

Posse members comforted Rocky until a veterinarian arrived and they determined that Rocky's injuries were too severe, and he would have to be euthanized.

O'Reilly was not hurt, nor was the driver of the truck who collided with Rocky.

The department says it is praying for O'Reilly and will miss seeing Rocky.