Rockwall Police Looking to ID Victims After Hidden Camera Found in Restaurant Bathroom

Investigators are looking to identify women who were secretly recorded inside a bathroom at a Rockwall restaurant.

Rockwall police said a hidden camera was found inside the women's bathroom at "The Fatted Calf" restaurant and that a person has been arrested.

Police did not say where specifically the camera was hidden or reveal any information about the suspect.

Investigators said several women were recorded inside the restroom without their knowledge and that they would like to identify those victims.

Police would like to speak with any woman who ate at the restaurant and used the restroom between Nov. 13 and Nov. 23. Those women are asked to contact Detective Phillip Young at 972-772-6781 or Detective Steven Nagy at 972-772-6728.

People accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms are typically charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.