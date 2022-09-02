Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping

An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night.

The investigation started shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth police contacted officers in Rockwall and urged them to assist in a kidnapping investigation, according to a news release from Rockwall police.

An unnamed suspect had kidnapped a woman and her two children, according to Fort Worth police, and was believed to be en route to a house on Summerhill Drive in Rockwall.

About 40 minutes later, Dallas police contacted officers in Rockwall to alert them to the same suspect and house in question, because that suspect was believed to have been involved in a stabbing in Dallas, Rockwall police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The stabbing in Dallas reportedly involved the kidnapping suspect who had hurt the mother and left the two children behind and was again en route to the house in Rockwall.

Around 8:20 p.m. Rockwall police arrived at the house on Summerhill Drive where they encountered the suspect, police said.

There was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, police said, before an officer struck the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.