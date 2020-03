Rockwall Police Department Chief Max Geron is warning about a hospital bed shortage in the county.

Roughly 180 hospital beds total in Rockwall County. Only about 50% are available & are filling quickly. If social distancing & restrictions aren’t followed those beds will be gone & will mean people will die unnecessarily. Just the reality of the situation. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) March 24, 2020

