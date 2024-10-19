Rockwall

Two suspects charged with murder after alleged Rockwall car theft turns fatal

Police believe the suspects were trying to steal the victim's car when he was shot

By Lauren Harper

Two people have been charged with capital murder in connection to a man found dead in Rockwall, authorities say.

Police responded to a 911 call on Thursday at 1 a.m. reporting an unresponsive male, later identified as Jean Iraheta, 34, in the parking lot of The Harbor Rockwall shopping mall.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the subject lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. It was determined that his truck had been stolen. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations conducted by the Rockwall PD Criminal Investigation Division located the stolen truck later that morning in a nearby city, which led to the identification and location of the suspect's vehicle in another county.

The suspects were identified as Abygail Chaparro, 32, and Terry Lucy, 29. They were charged with capital murder and taken to the Palo Pinto County Jail.

Police believe the murder occurred while the suspects tried to steal the victim's truck. Rockwall PD listed various local, state and federal organizations as aids in the apprehension of the suspects.

It's unclear whether the suspects have legal representation at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Rockwall
