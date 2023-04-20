Rockwall Investigators Asking for Help in Identifying Sexual Assault Victims

The Rockwall Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying past victims of a man suspected of sexual assault crimes.

Rockwall police began investigating a sexual assault complaint that occurred in the city in February 2023.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 64-year-old William Bynam for aggravated assault of a child.

Information obtained during the investigation indicated that Bynum may have abused other children in the past, according to police.

Rockwall police identified several people who were being victimized by Bynum but are asking for help in identifying any unknown victims, according to the department.

Detectives believe that Bynum may be responsible for crimes dating back to the early 1980s.

All of the victims were children when the offenses occurred, according to police.

Anyone with information on sexual abuse cases related to William Bynum is encouraged to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7721.