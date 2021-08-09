Rockwall Hospital Constructing Medical Tent Due to ‘Increasing Patient Volume'

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall is constructing a medical tent on its main campus "due to space constraints and increasing patient volume," according to the hospital's Facebook page.

The post did not say whether the increase in patients was because of COVID-19.

The tent will be self-contained and climate-controlled, according to the Facebook post.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall is working with the North Central Texas Regional Advisory Council, the Rockwall Fire Department, Rockwall CERT and EastTex Regional CERT on the medical tent.

On Friday, a North Rockwall emergency room temporarily closed its doors so it could transfer staff to its hospital system's main campus due to a surge in COVID-19 patients.