Rockwall

Rockwall Hospital Constructing Medical Tent Due to ‘Increasing Patient Volume'

The hospital system did not say whether the increase in patients was because of COVID-19

texas health resources flag
NBC 5 News

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall is constructing a medical tent on its main campus "due to space constraints and increasing patient volume," according to the hospital's Facebook page.

The post did not say whether the increase in patients was because of COVID-19.

The tent will be self-contained and climate-controlled, according to the Facebook post.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall is working with the North Central Texas Regional Advisory Council, the Rockwall Fire Department, Rockwall CERT and EastTex Regional CERT on the medical tent.

On Friday, a North Rockwall emergency room temporarily closed its doors so it could transfer staff to its hospital system's main campus due to a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Rockwall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us