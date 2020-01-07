Rockwall Fire Marshal Offers $2,000 Reward in Possible Christmas Eve Arson Case

The Rockwall Fire Marshal is asking for the public's help in relation to a possible arson case that happened on Christmas Eve.

A grey-colored sedan was seen in the area of a house fire at 205 Dial Road between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the owner or driver of the vehicle.

Investigators are looking for anyone who witnessed the vehicle or may have been around the property before the fire.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individual responsible could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Rockwall Fire Department Fire Marshal's Division at 972-771-7774. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the toll-free arson hotline at 1-877-4FIRE45 (1-877-434-7345.)