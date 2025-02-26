Rockwall County reports first confirmed case of measles

The Rockwall County Commissioners Court released a statement on social media stating that a confirmed case of measles was reported in the county.

According to Dr. Dirk Perritt of the Rockwall County Health Authority, the measles case was detected in an adult living in the county.

Perritt went on to say that they "do not believe this case is connected to the West Texas outbreak" but are closely monitoring the situation.

All direct contacts of this individual have been notified for observation, according to health officials.

The measles outbreak in West Texas has increased to 124 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Early Wednesday, a child who was not vaccinated was reported to have died from measles in West Texas, the first death in an outbreak that began late last month and the first from measles in the U.S. since 2015.

According to health officials, early warning signs and symptoms include:

Fever: Often high (may exceed 104°F).

Cough: One of the earliest indicators, alongside a runny nose and sneezing.

Runny Nose (Coryza): Nasal congestion and discharge are common.

Red or Irritated Eyes (Conjunctivitis): Eyes may become sensitive to light.

Koplik Spots: Small white spots that may appear inside the cheeks or on the tongue, usually before the rash.

Rash: Typically appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning on the face and spreading downward to the rest of the body.

Health officials went on to say that anyone, especially unvaccinated individuals, pregnant persons, young children not yet eligible for vaccination, or those with compromised immune systems—should be particularly vigilant.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. questioned RFK Jr. about the infant onesies once sold by Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit Kennedy founded, in his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials say that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinic and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

New Mexico health officials are also hosting several vaccination clinics in Hobbs next week.